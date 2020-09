11:08 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20 Tishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20 2 terrorists get life sentences for 2012 bus bomb attack in Bulgaria 2 terrorists have been sentenced to life in prison over the 2012 bus bomb attack on Israeli tourists in Bulgaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs