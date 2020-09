10:55 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20 Tishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20 Police gave 6,943 tickets over Rosh Hashanah During the holiday of Rosh Hashanah, the police issued 6,943 tickets for various violations, most of them for leaving a place of residence for a prohibited purpose (4,822 tickets), 1,798 tickets for not wearing a mask and 121 tickets for breach of isolation obligation. ► ◄ Last Briefs