Report: Sudan officials to ask removal from US list of terror sponsors

Kan reporter Amichai Stein reported on Twitter that Sudan officials, Including Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan and Justice Minister Nasredeen, will discuss the removal of their country from a U.S. list of state sponsors of terror with U.S. officials during a visit to the United Arab Emirates this week.

Walla reporter Barak Ravid reported that this was not the main issue that will be discussed. He said the main issue would be normalizing relations with Israel in return for economic incentives.