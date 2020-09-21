Israeli amb. in Guatemala and Honduras: Important achievement

The Israeli ambassador to Guatemala and Honduras, Matanya Cohen, responded in an interview with Galei Tzahal to the announcement by Honduras that it would open an embassy in Jerusalem, saying: "This is an important political achievement. As part of the agreements, we will reopen the embassy in Honduras - that was the president's first demand."

He added: "I was told there was no chance that Honduras would move the embassy because there is a large Palestinian community there, I did not give up. We started in quiet behind-the-scenes contacts, both with ministers and with MPs and with the community."