Tishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20

Adelsons pledge $50 million in final Trump campaign push

Trump launches 'Jewish Voices' outreach group, as major pro-Israel philanthropists Sheldon and Miriam Adelson pledge $50 million to campaign