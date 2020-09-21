|
06:42
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20
Israeli actress Shira Haas misses out on Emmy award
Actress Regina King on Sunday night won the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, beating out Israeli actress Shira Haas.
Haas had been nominated for the award for her performance in Netflix's "Unorthodox", where she played Esty, a young haredi woman from Brooklyn who flees to Berlin to escape an arranged marriage and embraces a secular lifestyle there.
Last Briefs