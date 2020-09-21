|
06:02
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20
Bahrain breaks up plot by Iranian-backed terrorists
Bahrain broke up a plot by militants backed by Iran to launch attacks on diplomats and foreigners in the nation which is home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet, The Associated Press reported on Sunday, citing Saudi state television and local media.
Details about the claimed plot remained scarce Sunday night as Bahrain's Interior Ministry and its state media did not publicly acknowledge the arrests.
