Tishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20
Suspect arrested over poisoned envelope sent to White House
A suspect who allegedly sent a letter containing the deadly poison ricin to the White House was detained trying to enter the United States from Canada, a federal law enforcement official said Sunday, according to NBC News.
Additional information about the person was not immediately available. The suspect was detained by Customs and Border Protection agents, a federal law enforcement official said.
