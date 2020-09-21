|
04:01
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20
Israel and Honduras in statement: We'll open embassies in our capitals
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez, spoke on Sunday and agreed to open embassies in the national capitals of the two countries.
A joint statement from the two countries states that Honduras will open an embassy in Jerusalem, Israel will also open an embassy in the capital of Honduras, Tegucigalpa, and that they hope to complete the move by the end of 2020.
Last Briefs