News BriefsTishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20
Hundreds demonstrate against lockdown in Madrid
Hundreds of residents went out to demonstrate in Madrid, protesting impending lockdown restrictions that they say unfairly discriminate against poorer neighborhoods in the Spanish capital.
The BBC reports that the new restrictions are set to come into force tomorrow morning and are likely to affect close to a million people living predominantly in lower-income neighborhoods.
Protesters chanted "No to segregation" and "No to a class-based lockdown."
