MK Bennett pays tribute to Prof. Yaakov Katz

Head of the Yamina party, MK Naftali Bennett, has paid tribute to Prof. Yaakov Katz, who passed away on Rosh Hashanah.

"Professor Yaakov Katz was first and foremost a Jew with a huge heart," Bennett said. "He was a man who was dedicated to the education of the young, to the Land of Israel - a Jew with a sensitive heart. He has left behind a wonderful family who will continue in the path he forged. May his memory be for a blessing."