May Golan: Avigdor Liberman is an anarchist, responsible for virus' spread

MK May Golan (Likud) has issued a sharp condemnation of MK Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, for his support of continued left-wing protests outside the Prime Minister's Residence.

"Avigdor Liberman - who called for people not to obey lockdown regulations - is an anarchist, and it is a source of shame that such a person was ever a defense minister of Israel," she said. "Liberman and the left-wing organizations who continue to hold protests are directly responsible for the continued spread of coronavirus."