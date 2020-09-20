'Green' Greece reports 170 new virus cases, 7 deaths in last day

Greece, currently a favorite destination for Israeli tourists as there is no quarantine requirement for those returning from vacationing there, has reported 170 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths today, The Guardian reports.

So far, the country has a total of 15,142 cases and a death toll of 338.

The capital city, Athens, is to have stricter regulations imposed from tomorrow, including a ban on gatherings of over nine people and the closure of cinemas and concert venues.