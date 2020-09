21:17 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 2, 5781 , 20/09/20 Tishrei 2, 5781 , 20/09/20 WJC: Bader Ginsburg embodied Jewish value of pursuing justice Read more World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder: May her courage, resilience, and wisdom guide us all as we enter a new year. ► ◄ Last Briefs