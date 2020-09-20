MK Tamanu-Shatta pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Immigration & Absorption Minister Penina Tamanu-Shatta has paid tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the US Supreme Court Justice who passed away last Shabbat eve (Friday night).

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a ground-breaking American Jewish woman and jurist who became a symbol in her rulings and in her struggles for women. More than once did she win the battle over patriarchy and promote gender equality. She leaves behind an impressive legacy and her influence will long remain with us."