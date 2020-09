21:05 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 2, 5781 , 20/09/20 Tishrei 2, 5781 , 20/09/20 Adviser to Shas MK contracts coronavirus One of the advisers to Shas MK Yaakov Margi has contracted coronavirus. He was last in the Knesset on September 16 and all those who came into contact with him in recent days have been told to stay home until further instruction from the Health Ministry. ► ◄ Last Briefs