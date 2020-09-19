Bahrain: Dozens protest normalization of ties with Israel

Dozens of people protested in Bahrain on Friday against the government's normalization of ties with Israel, according to footage that has surfaced online.

One video, verified by AFP correspondents in the Gulf region, shows demonstrators hoisting Bahraini and Palestinian flags in the Shiite populated village of Abu-Saiba, near the capital Manama.

