00:33 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 1, 5781 , 19/09/20 Tishrei 1, 5781 , 19/09/20 The MK who is fighting Facebook and Twitter Michal Cotler-Wunsh led string of hearings of the largest social media companies including Facebook, Twitter and Google. (Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.) Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs