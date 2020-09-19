South Africa: No evidence Iran plotted to kill US envoy

South Africa's state security agency on Friday said it had found no evidence that Iran was plotting to assassinate the US ambassador to Pretoria, Lana Marks, AFP reports.

The clarification follows a US media report, quoting unnamed officials, which said earlier this week that Iran was planning to kill the US ambassador to South Africa as revenge after President Donald Trump decided to kill powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

