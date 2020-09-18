House bill backs deals with UAE, Bahrain

A bipartisan group of House representatives on Thursday introduced legislation formally supporting the US-brokered agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and calling on other Arab and Muslim states to “support normalization and peace with Israel.”

The resolution also calls to ensure that any weapons sales by the United States to other countries don’t “adversely affect Israel’s ability to counter and defeat any credible conventional military”, according to a text quoted by Haaretz.

