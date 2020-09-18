Trump: Good chance Kuwait will normalize ties with Israel

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that there is a “good chance” that Kuwait will normalize ties with Israel soon.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Trump said that "at least seven or eight other Arab countries want to be part of the agreements with Israel."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)