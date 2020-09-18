'We will consider closing synagogues on Yom Kippur'

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) on Friday commented on the lockdown which was decided upon by the government, saying in an interview on Reshet Bet radio that the possibility of closing synagogues on Yom Kippur and banning demonstrations if the pandemic continues to rage is being considered.

"This is a different style of lockdown. Its success depends entirely on the conduct of the public. The big question is whether it will achieve its goal," said Kisch.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)