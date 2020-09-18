Guatemalan President tests positive for coronavirus

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei announced on Friday he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but he told a local radio station he feels well, reports The Associated Press.

Giammattei, 64, has multiple sclerosis and uses canes to walk.

