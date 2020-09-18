Moderna to produce 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna announced on Friday it expects to produce 20 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, Reuters reports.

The company continues to expect to make 500 million to 1 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021, Moderna said in a filing with the US securities regulator.

