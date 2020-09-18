Minister of Public Safety why there is no alternative to a lockdown

Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana has issued a statement regarding the necessity for a lockdown at this time.

"If the morbidity rate should increase at its current rate, the health care system will collapse. Medical teams will need to choose between someone who suffered a heart attack, someone injured in a traffic accident, and someone seriously ill with the coronavirus. And if they cannot choose between them, all will receive treatment but not at the highest level," Ohana wrote.