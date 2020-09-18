Head of Republican party in Israel travels to Bahrain for Trump rally

The chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel Mark Zell traveled to the UAE for a Trump rally. The rally was attended by American citizens living in Dubai, leaders of the Republican party in the UAE, and government officials.

55,000 Americans with the right to vote in the November elections are currently living in the UAE.

"After supporting the historic peace agreement achieved by President Donald Trump, we arrived today in the UAE to join with our partners, representatives of the Dubai Republican party. We will work together to support Donald Trump, Israel's best friend in the White House," Zell said.

"In less than fifty days American citizens will be voting and every vote is crucial," he added.