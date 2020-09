15:57 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 Israeli star footballer Eran Zahavi ends tenure with Chinese club Israeli star footballer Eran Zahavi has officially ended his tenure as an attacking midfielder for Guangzhou R&F, a Chinese soccer club. Zahavi is a member of Israel's national football team. ► ◄ Last Briefs