14:59 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 Trump to block U.S. downloads of TikTok, WeChat on Sunday The Commerce Department announced Friday morning that it would ban U.S. business transactions with Chinese-owned social apps WeChat and TikTok on Sunday. ► ◄ Last Briefs