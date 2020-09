14:55 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 Thousands of police and soldiers deployed as lockdown begins Read more Israel enters second general lockdown, expected to be in force for at least 3 weeks, hours before onset of Rosh Hashanah holiday. ► ◄ Last Briefs