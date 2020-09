13:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 Rabbi Avraham Ohayon passes away Read more Former Neve Dekalim rosh yeshiva and rabbi of the community of Nitzan passes away on eve of Rosh Hashanah. ► ◄ Last Briefs