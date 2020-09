12:35 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 Cruz: Twitter run by China Texas Senator Ted Cruz accused Twitter of pandering to China. "Twitter, a wholly owned subsidiary of the [Chinese Communist Party]. Twitter suspends Chinese virologist who says COVID-19 was made in Wuhan lab," he posted. ► ◄ Last Briefs