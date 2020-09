12:12 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 Indian PM Modi celebrates 70th birthday "I would like to extend best wishes and a very happy 70th birthday to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi! Many happy returns to a GREAT LEADER and loyal friend!" tweeted Pres. Trump yesterday (Thursday). ► ◄ Last Briefs