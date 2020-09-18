11:54 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 Trump: 'If Biden wins, China wins' Following a campaign stop-over in Wisconsin, President Trump tweeted out: "If Biden Wins, CHINA WINS. If Biden Wins, the mob WINS. If Biden Wins, the rioters, anarchists, arsonists, and flag-burners WIN. I am running for re-election to bring jobs and factories back to Wisconsin, to put violent criminals behind bars, and to ensure the future belongs to America – NOT CHINA. Because if we win, AMERICA WINS. We built the greatest economy in the history of the world, and now we are doing it again!" ► ◄ Last Briefs