11:17
Reported
News BriefsElul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20
Some haredim may have found way around lockdown sanctions
It was reported that haredim have ordered approximately 400 buses to Jerusalem and dozens of additional buses to other locations in the country.
Channel 12 News received reports that haredim have filed requests for carrying out protests in a number of areas - with most of these large haredi population centers. It would appear that this is a method for them to travel across the country during the holidays without being fined for violating coronavirus directives.
