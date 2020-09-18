Kochavi congratulates IDF on past year's successes

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi congratulated the IDF on the coming New Year.

"Over the past year, we have prevented terrorist infiltrations, rocket attacks in the north and south, thwarted terrorist attacks and targeted enemy infrastructure in the north, delayed the Iranian establishment in the Middle East, and carried out numerous attacks on the enemy from the air, land, and water in the northern arena," said Kochavi.

"This is not an easy time and many of you will be marking the holiday tonight without our nuclear families, but we will weather the storm responsibly, ensuring peace and security for the State of Israel..." he added.