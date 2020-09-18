Report: Israel to release sick security prisoners for information

According to the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper, senior Egyptian intelligence officers have achieved a major breakthrough in their negotiations between Israel and Hamas with regard to the exchange of prisoners with Israel.

Kan News reports that Israel has agreed to release sick prisoners, as well as those who are elderly or female and were released in the exchange deal for Gilad Shalit and sent back to prison for repeat offenses. And what will Israel get in return? According to Kan News, "information."