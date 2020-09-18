|
07:53
Reported
News BriefsElul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20
German FM on Rosh Hashanah: Anti-Semitism, hatred are a threat to society
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas published a greeting ahead of the holiday of Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sundown on Friday.
"I wish Israel and all the Jews, their families and friends in Germany and around the world a Happy New Year. I see the past year as a warning to all of us - anti-Semitism and hatred are a threat to society as a whole and we must stand firm against them," said Maas.
