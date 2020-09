03:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 29 countries condemn Internet shutdowns in Belarus 29 countries, including the United States and Germany, issued a joint statement on Thursday condemning Belarus for Internet shutdowns and blocking websites. Belarusian authorities have repeatedly disrupted the Internet and restricted access to independent media websites since the start of mass demonstrations in protest against the results of the presidential election. ► ◄ Last Briefs