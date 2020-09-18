Bidens appeal to Jewish voters

Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill on Thursday greeted Jewish supporters ahead of Rosh Hashanah and cast the holy day’s message as an imperative to drive President Donald Trump from office, JTA reports.

“These are the Days of Awe that give us a chance to restart, to speak up,” the Democratic presidential nominee said in a webcast organized by Jewish Americans for Biden, an arm of his campaign. “What kind of country do we wish to be? Both of our faiths, yours and mine, instruct us not to ignore what’s around us.”