02:01 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 INTO THE FRAY: Oslo as political Kryptonite Read more Labor's fall from the heights of political hegemony to the depth of political oblivion is a fitting fate for pushing the Oslo Accords.Op-ed ► ◄ Last Briefs