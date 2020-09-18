US official reveals extent of Hezbollah terrorism in Europe

Ambassador Nathan Sales, the US State Department’s Coordinator for Counterterrorism, announced during an American Jewish Committee (AJC) Advocacy Anywhere program on Thursday that Hezbollah weapons caches, including significant stores of ammonium nitrate, have been discovered and destroyed across Europe.

“Hezbollah is active in Europe right now” and it is important for European governments and citizens to know the extent of Hezbollah’s reach on European soil, said Sales.