00:30 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 On God’s mountain “It” shall be een Read more Torah thoughts from students in Religious Zionist yeahivas: Abraham called the mountain on which he bound Isaac "G-d shall see" - why? ► ◄ Last Briefs