TSA experts prevent possible mid-air disaster at JFK Airport

A TSA explosives expert at JFK Airport prevented a possible mid-air disaster, after TSA officers spotted an "unusual suspicious item" inside a traveler’s carry-on bag earlier this month "that could have resulted in a tragic outcome had the item been carried onto an aircraft," the federal agency said Wednesday, according to 1010WINS radio.

The bag was pulled and searched, and the item was determined to be "two large electronics wired to what appeared to be a tampered power source," the TSA said in a press release quoted in the report.