Portable COVID-19 test gets FDA approval

Medical equipment startup Visby Medical has received Emergency Use Authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration for a portable PCR COVID-19 test kit, the first company to do so, the FDA on Thursday, according to Reuters.

PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, rapidly replicates DNA or RNA and is considered an accurate diagnostic tool used in labs for infectious diseases. Traditionally, PCR testing uses a machine the size of a large microwave and can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.