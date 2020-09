21:11 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Rabbi Elyakim Levanon: Amiram Ben Uliel not the Duma murderer Read more Leading religious Zionist rabbis call on public to support Amiram Ben Uliel. 'He received 3 life sentences when he did nothing wrong.' ► ◄ Last Briefs