Gamzu: 'We have the fastest rising morbidity rate in the world'

Corona Czar Roni Gamzu gave a stark appraisal today of the spread of the coronavirus in Israel.

"All of Israel is painted in red or orange, the disease is spreading," Gamzu said. "The average number of new daily cases has gone up by the hundreds within the last four months, the fasting rising morbidity rate in the world."

"We did not build the necessary infrastructure during the first lockdown. Our desire to return to normalcy overcame logic. We existed the lockdown at maximum speed and irresponsibly. We reacted slowly to the second way since we had not developed a comprehensive national strategy in the event it would occur."