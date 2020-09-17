|
19:24
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
'I will try to open kindergartens and lower grades starting next week'
Chairman of the Knesset's Education Committee Ram Shefa (Blue and White) has requested a return to school for kindergarteners and students in the lower grades.
"I delved into the data of the Ministry of Health and was convinced that younger children infect and are infected much less than older children. Therefore I will act to open kindergartens and the lower grades starting next week," Shefa said.
