19:12 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Severe lockdown restrictions to be issued after Rosh Hashanah Lockdown restrictions more severe than than those starting at 2 p.m. tomorrow are scheduled to be put in place after Rosh Hashanah.