News BriefsElul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
'Permission granted to go beyond 500 meter zone to help those in need'
Minister for Social Equality Meirav Cohen has announced that it is permissible to go more than 500 meters outside the home in order to help someone in need.
"It's forbidden to visit the elderly in order not to endanger them," Cohen said.
"However, if we are talking about someone truly in need then it is permissible to visit that person while strictly adhering to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health," she added.
