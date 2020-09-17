Another new group of French immigrants arrives in Samaria

Despite the coronavirus and the impeding nationwide lockdown, another new group of French immigrants has arrived in Samaria.

"Over the last few years Samaria has absorbed more than eighty French families and we are maintaining our record of 100% success. Until now, not a single family has returned to France as opposed to those who have settled in other places," Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan said.

"Everyone who arrives in Samaria strengthens our presence that began here in biblical times and brings application of sovereignty that much closer," Dagan added.